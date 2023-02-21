It has been a rough day for the major US stock indices as they go out the day near session lows. It was the worst day of the year for the major indices (all had their worst day since December 15, 2022).
- The Nasdaq led the way with a decline of -294.96 points or -2.50% at 11492.31.
- The S&P fell -81.75 points or -2.00% at 3997.35.
- The Dow fell -697.12 points or -2.06% at 33129.60
- Russell 2000 fell -58.14 points or -2.99% at 1888.21
For the Dow Industrial Average, it closed 2022 at 33147.36. Today's closing level is below that level at 33129.60
In after hours, earnings releases include:
Palo Alto earnings
- EPS $1.05 versus $0.78 expected
- revenues $1.6 billion versus $1.65 billion expected
Coinbase earnings:
- Earnings-per-share $-2.46 versus $-2.55 expected
- Revenues $0.63 billion versus $0.59 billion expected