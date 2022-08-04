The major US stock indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow fell modestly. The S&P is near unchanged. And the NASDAQ index is higher modestly. That was the patern at the start of trading today.

The NASDAQ rose for the 2nd consecutive day.

  • Consumer discretionary's and information technology moved higher
  • energy and consumer staples were the worst performers

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -85.31 point -0.26% at 32727.20
  • S&P index fell -3.17 points at -0.08% 4152.01
  • NASDAQ index rose 52.43 points or 0.41% at 127 to 0.59
  • Russell 2000 fell -2.472 points or -0.13% at 1906.45

For the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:

  • 3M +3.24%
  • Visa +2.3%
  • American Express +0.93%
  • Salesforce, +0.9%
  • Caterpillar +0.54%

The big losers from the Dow 30 included:

  • Walmart, -3.72%
  • Chevron, -2.73%
  • Verizon, -1.96%
  • J&J -1.61%
  • Intel, -1.37%