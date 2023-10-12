S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% while major European indices are posting gains of around 0.6% to 1.0% currently. This continues from the push higher yesterday as equities are looking to recover more ground after the drop in the last two weeks.

S&P 500 futures

In terms of overall sentiment, tech stocks remain the beacon of hope in a sense and the Nasdaq chart exemplifies that:

Nasdaq Composite index daily chart

It tested key trendline support over the last one week or so before pushing back to above its 100-day moving average (red line) yesterday. And buyers will be hoping for more follow through after the US CPI data today.