S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% while major European indices are posting gains of around 0.6% to 1.0% currently. This continues from the push higher yesterday as equities are looking to recover more ground after the drop in the last two weeks.
In terms of overall sentiment, tech stocks remain the beacon of hope in a sense and the Nasdaq chart exemplifies that:
It tested key trendline support over the last one week or so before pushing back to above its 100-day moving average (red line) yesterday. And buyers will be hoping for more follow through after the US CPI data today.