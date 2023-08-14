S&P 500 futures

I'm looking out for any headlines to have caused the turn here but I can't really pinpoint any specific ones. The turn is coming as general equities sentiment is switching around, with tech stocks now leading the way. Nasdaq futures in particular is up 0.6% after having been down 0.3% earlier.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are now up 0.4% and Dow futures also up 0.2%.

In Europe, major indices are also seen up around 0.3% to 0.4% on the day currently. It seems like dip buyers are at it but the question is will they get burned once again as they did last week?