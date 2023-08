Here's a snapshot of the equities space at the moment:

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

S&P 500 futures +0.1%

Nasdaq futures +0.3%

Dow futures flat

That's hardly indicative of a more positive risk sentiment, the one that we saw from Asia and early trading in Europe. There are more tentative tones now and if the US jobs numbers later do come in hot, we might just see equities make it four red days in a row to start August trading.