There isn't much going on in the session as risk tones are also seen fluctuating a little in European morning trade.

Equities were little changed earlier but are now keeping fairly more positive, with European indices up around 0.4% to 0.5% while US futures are up by 0.2% on the day. The changes are light as there hasn't been much for traders and investors to work with.

The bond selloff is looking calmer but Treasury yields are holding higher for the time being. 10-year yields are up 2.2 bps to 2.363%.

In FX, there are light changes for the most part but the franc and yen are the two gainers on the day. USD/CHF is down 0.4% to 0.9260 at session lows while USD/JPY continues to hover around 121.50-70 levels after the earlier drop to 121.20 in late Asia trading. The latter peaked at 122.43 early on and is still down 0.6% at the moment after Japanese officials tried to jawbone the currency.