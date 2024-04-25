The softer mood overall is also permeating in Europe, as investors are spooked by Meta's earnings disappointment. As such, tech shares are the ones leading the downside so far on the day. It sets up for a pullback after the decent showing over the last few days. The focus will now turn towards the US Q1 advance GDP data later, then the US PCE price index tomorrow.

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

S&P 500 futures -0.5%

Nasdaq futures -0.8%

Dow futures -0.3%