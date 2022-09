After the 1st few minutes of the prepared comments from Fed's Powell, the markets are seen some reversal.

The major indices are trading near unchanged as the question portion of the presser begins

In the Forex:

The EURUSD is back above the old low at 0.98633 and trades at 0.9870

GBPUSD move back above its earlier session low at 1.1303 and trades at 1.1325

USDJPY is verse back down toward 143.80. Currently trades at 144.00. The 100 hour moving averages at 143.45 below.