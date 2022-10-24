>
Sunak delivers brief remarks: We face a profound economic challenge
Comments from the incoming UK PM
Adam Button
Monday, 24/10/2022 | 15:13 GMT-0
- Pays tribute to Liz Truss
- Says he's humbled to be elected as leader, calls it greatest priviledge of his life
- UK is a great country
- Pledges to serve with dignity and humility
- We now need stability and unity
Nothing notable here.
