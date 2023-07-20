A report from Bloomberg, citing sources, says Sunak is eyeing a November 2024 election.

The election doesn't need to be held until January 28, 2025 so this would be a couple months early. The Conservatives are far behind Labour in the polls so there's no surprise that they're in no rush to call an election.

Current polling has Labour ahead by around 20 points, or 46% to 26% with the rest split among Lib Dems and other parties.

The report says Conservatives want as much time as possible for the economy to improve.