Andersson is the leader of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and has been PM since 2021. Her party held 100 of 349 seats before the election and will have the most seats again but it likely won't be enough to form a coalition. Instead, the anti-crime, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats led by Jimmie Akesson will have a chance to work with right-leaning governments to form a narrow coaltion.

That said, the votes are still being counted and nothing is certain yet.

What's clear to me now is that the west is shifting to the right on almost every front. How that goes -- and the anti-globalization message I expect to come with it -- will shape the latter part of this decade and perhaps much of the next decade for markets.