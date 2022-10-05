Swedish services PMI dips to 55.1 points in Sept

Activity in Sweden's services sector slowed in September from August, with the purchasing managers index (PMI) dipping to 55.1 points from a revised 58.6 points the previous month, data by compilers Silf/Swedbank showed on Wednesday.

The composite index of the service and manufacturing sectors fell to 53.5 points in September from 56.3 points.

- Reuters via PiQSuite.com/Suite

The good news is that it's still in expansion. The bad news is that the direction of travel is less than ideal.