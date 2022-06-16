This is quite the statement being made by the SNB as they surprised markets by trying to get ahead of the curve against inflation by hiking interest rates by 50 bps today. That brings the policy rate to -0.25% from -0.75% expected by markets.

The franc has soared as a result with EUR/CHF falling by 200 pips right away. I would expect the SNB to try and tame the move but it is going to be hard as markets try to pile on the pressure.

It's a funny thing. The SNB decides to outdo the ECB in terms of rate hike timing and size only to see the franc soar higher and then decide to intervene to contain that? It's really a lot of work to do for the central bank considering that it isn't going to achieve much - especially if the actual goal is to rein in inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term pressures.

Another interesting thing to note in the latest statement is that the SNB has dropped the wording that the Swiss franc is "highly valued". It's subtle but I guess it is a little contradictory to include that while tightening policy.

Going back to EUR/CHF, the technicals show that the double-top pattern at 1.0500 is being vindicated now with a drop below the trendline support (white line) below 1.0300. Keep below the support region around 1.0230-50 and sellers will stay in control to keep the downside pressure running.

The franc strength is likely to also be reinforced by the fact that markets will feel a bit jittery as even the most dovish of central banks are moving now. It is something I made mention to back last month here.