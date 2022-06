2022 GDP seen at +2.6% (previously +2.8%)

2023 GDP seen at +1.9% (previously +2.0%)

2022 CPI seen at +2.5% (previously +1.9%)

2023 CPI seen at +1.4% (previously +0.7%)

On the downgrade of the growth estimates, the government cites the Russia-Ukraine conflict and uncertainties surrounding China.