Prior 64.0

Price rises continue to dampen sentiment in Switzerland's manufacturing sector, though the rate of expansion remains rather comfortable in April. Credit Suisse notes that:

"Supply chain problems are gradually easing. However, prices are rising and there are no signs of this trend softening significantly for the time being. The recovery in Swiss manufacturing is continuing, but there are growing signs momentum is slowing."

Of note, 89% of businesses surveyed reported higher procurement prices during the month.