Prior +3.0%

The monthly reading also reflects a drop in consumer price inflation, down by 0.2%, with annual inflation continuing to ease a fair bit more since the 3.5% reading in August. That said, core inflation is seen ticking higher to 2.0% y/y - up from the 1.9% y/y reading in November. The latter should allow the SNB to maintain its recent policy stance for a while longer.