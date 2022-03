Prior 63.8

A slight miss on estimates and a drop from January but the reading is still a strong one. The report notes that the supposed boom phase seems to be gradually giving way to a process of normalisation and that prices are still rising with there being little to no signs of the trend softening for the time being. The latter is something to be wary about but so far it isn't quite feeding into consumer inflation so the SNB can still breather a little easier.