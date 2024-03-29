Reuters is reporting that Taiwan's navy chief, Tang Hua, will be in the US next week to attend a military ceremony. And also to discuss boosting bilateral naval cooperation amid the threats from China.

The sources say that Tang will be visiting Hawaii first for a Pacific Fleet change-of-command ceremony. After which, he will attending a conference in Washington from 8 to 10 April. There, he is expected to meet with US chief of naval operations, Lisa Franchetti.

These sorts of trips are usually not publicised, as they are rather sensitive given the nature of the operation. And this especially since the US and Taiwan dose not have an official military relationship. But over the last few years, we have seen both sides step up their cooperation on this front.

And as you would expect, the developments have not gone down well with China - which have stepped up their aggression on the Taiwan Strait over the last few months.