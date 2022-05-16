The always awesome morning primer from the lads at Newsquawk - Full Note - Includes podcast

5 Things You Need to Know

APAC stocks traded mixed after disappointing Chinese activity data clouded over the early momentum from Friday’s rally on Wall St.

Shanghai will gradually start reopening businesses as of Monday following weeks of strict lockdown.

European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with Eurostoxx 50 -0.3% after the cash market closed up 2.5% on Friday.

Turkish President Erdogan’s top adviser Kalin said that Turkey is not closing its door to NATO membership bids by Finland or Sweden.

DXY is contained around 104.50, JPY leads in the G10 FX space, antipodeans lag.