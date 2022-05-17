Tech stocks, bank stocks, led the way in a broad market rally today. All three major indices and the small-cap Russell 2000 index all rallied and had solid gains.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 431.15 points or 1.34% at 32654.60
- S&P index rose 8.82 points or 2.02% at 4088.84
- NASDAQ index rose 321.74 points or 2.76% at 11984.53
- Russell 2000 rose 56.87 points or 3.19% at 1840.29
Dow leaders included Boeing, Amex and J.P. Morgan
- Boeing shares rose 6.4% to $131.99. Boeing shares are the 2nd largest losing stock in the Dow in 2022 with a year to date decline of -35.56% (Salesforce is the biggest loser at -35.56%)
- JPMorgan and American Express rose by 3.49% and 3.4% respectively. JP Morgan is down -22.78% YTD
- Another financial gainers today included Citigroup after Berkshire Hathaway (Warren Buffett) disclosed a sizeable new position in the bank. The shares were up 7.73% today. It is now down -15.33% YTD and -33.27 over the last year.