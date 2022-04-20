Tesla beats - the firm delivered record units at higher prices in the quarter:

  • Tesla 1Q revenue $18.8bn,expected $17.92bn
  • Tesla 1Q Adj EPS $3.22 vs. 2.26
  • Tesla 1Q Automotive gross margin +32.9%,expected +28.4%
  • Tesla adj net income $3.22 vs $2.26 est

Tesla says its making progress on the industrialisation of the Cybertruck

Sees 50% average annual growth in deliveries of vehicles

The firm says its monitoring the situation Shanghai closely (ICYMI - the factory reopened there: Shanghai official says  COVID-19  outbreak in the city has shown a downtrend in recent days)

Says factories are likely to run below capacity for the rest of 2022, and expects supply chain challenges to persist through to year end also

