Tesla earnings are out

EPS $0.45 vs $0.51 expected

Revenues $21.3 billion vs $22.31B estimate. Last year $23.329 billion

Gross margins 17.4%

Free cash flow -2.531 million

Adjusted EBITDA 3.384 million versus 3.313 million estimate

Guidance for deliveries for the year was expected at 1.89-1.90M.

Updated future vehicle lineup to accelerate launch of the new models ahead of previously communicated start of production in 2H of 2025 . ( i.e, the company is hinting at more affordable models).

i.e, the company is hinting at more affordable models). Regarding new models, they will include more affordable models, will utilize aspects of next-generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms .

. Committed to companywide cost production. They have ample liquidity to afford expansion plans.

Global EV sales continue to be under pressure as many carmakers prioritize hybrids over EVs

Says our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023

Says we experienced numerous challenges in Q1, from the Red Sea conflict and the arson attack at Gigafactory in Berlin

In US we produced over 1000 cybertrucks in a single week in April.

In artificial intelligence software and hardware, will continue to increase our core AI infrastructure capacity in coming months

Despite the miss on the top and bottom line Tesla shares are now up over 7% trading at $155.88, up $11.44 as investors are encouraged by the accelerated pace of new, more affordable models.

Although the price is higher, the price of TSLA shares were as high as $179.22 on April 9.