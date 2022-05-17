Tesla will recall 107,293 vehicles in China from May 23

due to safety risks

involves Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced in the country between Oct. 19, 2021, and April 26, 2022

A defect related to the central touchscreen during fast charging may cause malfunctions and pose potential safety hazards

The company has promised to conduct free software updates on the recalled vehicles to fix the problem.

Info from Chinese media citing a statement filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation.

