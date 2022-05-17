Tesla will recall 107,293 vehicles in China from May 23

  • due to safety risks
  • involves Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced in the country between Oct. 19, 2021, and April 26, 2022
  • A defect related to the central touchscreen during fast charging may cause malfunctions and pose potential safety hazards
  • The company has promised to conduct free software updates on the recalled vehicles to fix the problem.

Info from Chinese media citing a statement filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Tesla (TSLA) has stopped taking orders for its Cybertruck outside of North America

