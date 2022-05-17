Tesla will recall 107,293 vehicles in China from May 23
- due to safety risks
- involves Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced in the country between Oct. 19, 2021, and April 26, 2022
- A defect related to the central touchscreen during fast charging may cause malfunctions and pose potential safety hazards
- The company has promised to conduct free software updates on the recalled vehicles to fix the problem.
Info from Chinese media citing a statement filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation.
Also:
Tesla (TSLA) has stopped taking orders for its Cybertruck outside of North America