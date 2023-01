Tesla's deliveries in Q4 2022 fell short of Wall Street estimates:

delivered 405,278 vehicles vs. Wall Street projections of 431,117

308,600 vehicles had been delivered in Q4 2021 (i.e. the same quarter a year ago)

Constraints cited included:

logistical issues, sluggish demand, rising borrowing rates, and recession fear

One for the TSLA folks. Info via Reuters.