The People's Congress continues in Beijing and that could steal some headlines but with China delaying economic data indefinitely, it leaves a quiet economic calendar.

At the bottom of the hour we get the weekly API oil inventory data. Crude fell $2.24 in the US today to $83.22.

We'll get a speech from the Fed' Kashkari at 2130 GMT, or 5:30 pm ET. It's tough to imagine he will say anything new and we'll all counting down the hours to Friday's Fed blackout period.

In terms of hard data, the only thing is the Westpac leading index for Australia and that's not a market mover.

For the moment, US equity futures have jumped 16 points on Netflix earnings. Shares of the company are up 14% after hours.