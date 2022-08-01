The strongest weakest of the major currencies

The AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. Read this Term is the strongest ahead of their interest rate decision which will be release on Tuesday with expectations of a 50 bp hike to 1.85%. The USD is the weakest. Last week the Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. Read this Term raised rates by 75 bps as expected.

Over the weekend China PMI came out weaker than expected. The European stock markets have shrugged off the weaker PMI data. The US PMI (Markit) and ISM data will be released at 9:45 AM and 10 AM ET respectively (52.3 expected for both). Construction spending will also be released at 10 AM with expectations of 0.3% vs -0.1% last month. Canada is off in observance of Civic Day.

A look around the markets shows:

spot gold is up $6.30 or 0.36% at $1771.69.

Spot silver is up $0.11 or 0.52% at $20.42.

WTI crude oil is trading down $-3.44 and $95.18

The price bitcoin is trading at $23,206. Putting things into perspective bitcoin at around 5 PM on Friday was a hair below the $24,000 level

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading modestly lower after Friday's gains and stellar month for July:

Dow industrial average is down -36 points after Friday's 315.5 point rise

S&P index is is down -10.5 points after Friday's 57.86 point rise

NASDAQ index is down -22 points after Friday's 228.09 point rise

In the European equity markets the major indices are higher with the exception of the Spain's Ibex

German DAX, +0.52%

France's CAC +0.39%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.5%

Spain's Ibex -0.17%

Italy's FTSE MIB up 1.59%

In the US debt market yields are little changed:

2 year 2.892%, +0.4 basis points

5 year 2.679% -0.2 basis points

10 year 2.656% +0.2 basis points

30 year 3.023% +1.1 basis point

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly lower:

European 10 year yields are mostly lower