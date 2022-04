With month-end and quarter-end out of the way, bond sellers are back in the picture after a bit of a breather towards the end of March. The rout last month was quite spectacular and we're already seeing some decent moves today.

2-year Treasury yields are up 6 bps to near 2.40% while 10-year yields are up 7 bps to close in on 2.42%.

In turn, this is also helping to keep yen pairs underpinned on the day with USD/JPY up 0.7% to 122.50 levels since the end of Asia Pacific trading.