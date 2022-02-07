The broader major stock indices are closing lower on the day in what was a up and down session to start the trading week. The Dow industrial average is closing fractionally higher. The Russell 2000 is the best performer today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 1.37 points or 0.00% at 35091.12

S&P index down 16.66 points or -0.37% at 4483.80

NASDAQ index minus the 2.33 points or -0.58% at 14015.68

Russell 2000 rose 10.24 points or 0.51% at 2012.59

The NASDAQ index has moved down at the close to test its 100 hour moving average (it tested the MA earlier in the day as well) currently at 13981.69. With the price settling at 14015.68, the buyers and sellers will be focused on that moving average in the early hours of trading tomorrow.

NASDAQ index closes near 100 hour moving average