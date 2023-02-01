The broader broader US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing higher in the day with the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term leading the charge with a gain of 2%. The S&P is up 1%, while the Dow Industrial Average is closing near unchanged.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average and Rosen 6.9 points or 0.02% at 34092.97

S&P index rose 42.61 points or 1.05% at 4119.20

NASDAQ rose 231.78 points or 2.00% at 11816.33

the Russell 2000 index rose 28.86 points or 1.49% at 1960.81

After the close Meta reported earnings of $1.76 which is a shy of $2.22 expected, but revenues were higher than expected at $32.17 billion versus $31.53 billion. Meta also announced a $40 billion increase in share buybacks. They see Q1 revenues of $26 billion – $28.5 billion which was between the expected $27.25 billion. After hours of trading as the stock up 12% as it reacts to the buybacks. Advertising revenue was also higher at $31.25 billion versus expected $30.86 billion.