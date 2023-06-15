The broader US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower with the S&P and NASDAQ index trading in the red to start the day. The Dow Industrial Average meanwhile is trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Looking at some individual stocks:

Shares of Tesla are down for the 2nd consecutive day. The price is down -6 point dollars and $0.50 or -2.52%

Microsoft is trading at $0.15 or 0.03% at 337.60

Nvidia is trading down $4.99 or -1.16% $425

Google is down $0.90 at $122.78

Apple is up $0.41 at $184.32

Meta is trading down $1.55 at $271.70

Adobe will report earnings after the close and their shares are currently trading down $3.85 or -0.80% at $475.68