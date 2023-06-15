The broader US stock indices are opening lower with the S&P and NASDAQ index trading in the red to start the day. The Dow Industrial Average meanwhile is trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Looking at some individual stocks:

  • Shares of Tesla are down for the 2nd consecutive day. The price is down -6 point dollars and $0.50 or -2.52%
  • Microsoft is trading at $0.15 or 0.03% at 337.60
  • Nvidia is trading down $4.99 or -1.16% $425
  • Google is down $0.90 at $122.78
  • Apple is up $0.41 at $184.32
  • Meta is trading down $1.55 at $271.70

Adobe will report earnings after the close and their shares are currently trading down $3.85 or -0.80% at $475.68