The stock market is taking comfort in lower yields and diminished odds of the Fed hiking rates to the economy's breaking point.

The Nasdaq is leading the way with a 1.2% gain. That erases a decline as large as 1.9%. The S&P 500 has also nearly trimmed a 2% decline and sits lower by just 0.3%.

There are some signs of a turn in FX as well as the US dollar begins to give back gains. Cable is up to 1.1952 from a low of 1.1899. CAD, AUD and NZD bulls are also dipping their toes in the water.