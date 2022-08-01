The bond market continues to signal peak inflation. US 10-year yields are down another 4.7 bps today as we fall further below the neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern that I've highlighted a few times.

I think there's a clear signal around inflation here especially since this decline has largely come in a period of improving risk appetite.

That said, I can't rule out that Taiwan worries are playing a part in the bid today.

In any case, the measure target of the move is about 2.1%. Before we get there, we'll need to take out 2.5% but the biggest level might be Fed funds, which are at 2.25-2.50%.