king dollar

The greenback is catching a bid in European morning trade, with EUR/USD now down 0.5% to 1.0485:

EURUSD W1 06-05

USD/JPY has also moved back up above 130.00 to 130.60 at the moment while GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2300 for the first time since June 2020. In essence, the dollar has clearly erased its post-FOMC drop now.

The aussie and kiwi are also bearing the brunt of more sluggish risk sentiment as US  futures  are also marked lower by 0.3% currently. AUD/USD is down 0.6% to 0.7065 after hitting a high of 0.7265 in the aftermath of the FOMC meeting decision, also being rejected by its 100-day moving average:

AUDUSD D1 06-05

The market themes from April look to be carrying over to May at the moment and if the overall structure centers around deleveraging, it is tough to see the dollar's position be displaced for the time being.