The greenback is catching a bid in European morning trade, with EUR/USD now down 0.5% to 1.0485:

USD/JPY has also moved back up above 130.00 to 130.60 at the moment while GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2300 for the first time since June 2020. In essence, the dollar has clearly erased its post-FOMC drop now.

The aussie and kiwi are also bearing the brunt of more sluggish risk sentiment as US futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term are also marked lower by 0.3% currently. AUD/USD is down 0.6% to 0.7065 after hitting a high of 0.7265 in the aftermath of the FOMC meeting decision, also being rejected by its 100-day moving average:

The market themes from April look to be carrying over to May at the moment and if the overall structure centers around deleveraging, it is tough to see the dollar's position be displaced for the time being.