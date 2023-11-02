Stryker Corp (SYK) Q3 2023: BEAT
- Adj. EPS: $2.46 (BEAT, expected: $2.43)
- Revenue: $4.90 billion (BEAT, expected: $4.86 billion)
- Despite the beat shares are trading down $-16.23 or -5.83%
Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) Q2 2024:MISS
- Adj. EPS: $1.61 (MISS, expected: $1.62)
- Revenue: $2.25 billion (MISS, expected: $2.27 billion)
- Dividend Increase: 33.8% Year-over-Year to $0.439 per share
- Shares are trading down $-2.67 or -3.63%
DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Q3 2023:BEAT
- EPS: -$0.35 (BEAT, expected: -$0.69)
- Revenue: $0.79 billion (BEAT, expected: $0.71 billion)
- Shares are trading up $2.44 or 8.04%
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Q3 2023:MIXED
- Adj. EPS: $5.83 (BEAT, expected: $5.55)
- Average Production: 721,000 barrels per day (MEET, expected: 718,000)
- Average Oil Production: 377,000 barrels per day (MEET, expected: 375,000)
- Average NGL Production: 182,000 barrels per day (MEET, expected: 182,000)
- shares are trading up $0.66 or 0.27%
Carvana Co (CVNA) Q3 2023: MIXED
- Adj. EBITDA: $148 million (BEAT, expected: $59.7 million)
- Revenue: $2.77 billion (MISS, expected: $2.78 billion)
- Shares are trading up $2.97 or 9.93%
Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Q3 2023: MIXED
- EPS: $0.43 (BEAT, expected: $0.40)
- Revenue: $1.86 billion (MISS, expected: $1.87 billion)
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Q3 2023:BEAT
- EPS: -$0.01 (BEAT, expected: -$0.54)
- Revenue: Not specified
Block Inc (SQ) Q3 2023: BEAT
- EPS: $0.55 (BEAT, expected: $0.47)
- Revenue: $5.62 billion (BEAT, expected: $5.44 billion)
Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Q3 2023: BEAT
- EPS: $1.78 (BEAT, expected: $1.27)
- Revenue: $8.2 billion (BEAT, expected: $6.99 billion)
Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Q3 2023:BEAT
- Adj. EPS: $5.41 (BEAT, expected: $4.93)
- Revenue: $3.929 billion (BEAT, expected: $3.86 billion)
- Reiterated FY guidance and announced a $5 billion buyback.
Paramount Global (PARA) Q3 2023: BEAT
- Adj. EPS: $0.30 (BEAT, expected: $0.10)
- Revenue: $7.13 billion (BEAT, expected: $7.1 billion)
Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) Q3 2023: BEAT
- Adj. EPS: $72.32 (BEAT, expected: $67.61)
- Revenue: $7.30 billion (BEAT, expected: $7.26 billion)
Please note that "BEAT" indicates earnings exceeded expectations, "MISS" indicates earnings fell short of expectations, and "MEET" indicates earnings met expectations.