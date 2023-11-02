Stryker Corp (SYK) Q3 2023: BEAT Adj. EPS: $2.46 (BEAT, expected: $2.43) Revenue: $4.90 billion (BEAT, expected: $4.86 billion) Despite the beat shares are trading down $-16.23 or -5.83%

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) Q2 2024:MISS Adj. EPS: $1.61 (MISS, expected: $1.62) Revenue: $2.25 billion (MISS, expected: $2.27 billion) Dividend Increase: 33.8% Year-over-Year to $0.439 per share Shares are trading down $-2.67 or -3.63%

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Q3 2023:BEAT EPS: -$0.35 (BEAT, expected: -$0.69) Revenue: $0.79 billion (BEAT, expected: $0.71 billion) Shares are trading up $2.44 or 8.04%

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Q3 2023:MIXED Adj. EPS: $5.83 (BEAT, expected: $5.55) Average Production: 721,000 barrels per day (MEET, expected: 718,000) Average Oil Production: 377,000 barrels per day (MEET, expected: 375,000) Average NGL Production: 182,000 barrels per day (MEET, expected: 182,000) shares are trading up $0.66 or 0.27%

Carvana Co (CVNA) Q3 2023: MIXED Adj. EBITDA: $148 million (BEAT, expected: $59.7 million) Revenue: $2.77 billion (MISS, expected: $2.78 billion) Shares are trading up $2.97 or 9.93%

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Q3 2023: MIXED EPS: $0.43 (BEAT, expected: $0.40) Revenue: $1.86 billion (MISS, expected: $1.87 billion)

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Q3 2023:BEAT EPS: -$0.01 (BEAT, expected: -$0.54) Revenue: Not specified

Block Inc (SQ) Q3 2023: BEAT EPS: $0.55 (BEAT, expected: $0.47) Revenue: $5.62 billion (BEAT, expected: $5.44 billion)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Q3 2023: BEAT EPS: $1.78 (BEAT, expected: $1.27) Revenue: $8.2 billion (BEAT, expected: $6.99 billion)

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Q3 2023:BEAT Adj. EPS: $5.41 (BEAT, expected: $4.93) Revenue: $3.929 billion (BEAT, expected: $3.86 billion) Reiterated FY guidance and announced a $5 billion buyback.

Paramount Global (PARA) Q3 2023: BEAT Adj. EPS: $0.30 (BEAT, expected: $0.10) Revenue: $7.13 billion (BEAT, expected: $7.1 billion)

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) Q3 2023: BEAT Adj. EPS: $72.32 (BEAT, expected: $67.61) Revenue: $7.30 billion (BEAT, expected: $7.26 billion)



Please note that "BEAT" indicates earnings exceeded expectations, "MISS" indicates earnings fell short of expectations, and "MEET" indicates earnings met expectations.