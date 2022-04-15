That will make for lighter trading conditions in the coming sessions, with it being a Canadian bank holiday as well today.

The euro is pinned slightly lower and contesting the 1.0800 level again after a brief break yesterday following the ECB, with the yen also losing further ground amid a push higher in bond yields. As for headlines so far today, the notable one has been the PBOC leaving policy rates unchanged but a RRR cut may follow soon enough.

To those celebrating, I wish you a happy Easter weekend and a good break!