Latest info on Ukraine:

US Senator says The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now underway

--

Russia chairs the Council at present

UN Secretary-General:

  • President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin is right now addressing the Russian people (it appears to be a replay of an earlier speech - or perhaps a pre-recorded speech from around the same time as his rambling speech earlier this week)

Update - earlier reports of shelling near Mariupol - more being reported now, ie continuing

Some unconfirmed reports of rocket attacks in south-eastern Ukraine (near Mariupol)