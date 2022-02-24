Latest info on Ukraine:
US Senator says The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now underway
Russia chairs the Council at present
UN Secretary-General:
- President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Putin is right now addressing the Russian people (it appears to be a replay of an earlier speech - or perhaps a pre-recorded speech from around the same time as his rambling speech earlier this week)
Update - earlier reports of shelling near Mariupol - more being reported now, ie continuing