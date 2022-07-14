The euro touched parity two days ago and briefly fell below it yesterday before rebounding more than 100 pips. The reprieves have been short-lived though and eventually those option defenses tire.

It's trading at 1.0003 now and the US dollar is red hot across the board as the yen continues to melt down. Not even the Australian dollar and one of the best-ever AUD jobs reports is positive.

The only question now is how far it will fall once it truly breaks? I think it's a matter of whether or not the Nord Stream pipeline fully reopens. If it stays closed, then we're going to see the low 0.80s because Europe will be headed to a horrible recession.