Not FX but an interesting geopolitical event nevertheless.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

The FBI accessed Trump's safe hidden in his house as part of the search.

-

I hope Trump wasn't entertaining a lady friend at the time, how embarrassing!

-

I really shouldn't treat this in jest. This is likely a response from the FBI to allegations made surrounding Trump's attempted coup back on January 6 2020. There may be a case against the hapless former president re treason and sedition charges.