The ECB decision is imminent and that will be followed by a press conference from Lagarde 30 minutes later, and a podcast from Lagarde at 10:15 am ET (that's new twist).
For the US, Powell put a strong emphasis on incoming data and that starts with a full slate at the bottom of the hour including:
- Durable goods orders
- Advance Q2 GDP
- Initial jobless claims
- Advance goods trade balance
- Wholesale/retail inventories
Then at 10 am ET, we get pending home sales.
The final Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q2 forecast is for 2.4% GDP growth and that compares with a 1.8% consensus.