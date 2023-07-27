The ECB decision is imminent and that will be followed by a press conference from Lagarde 30 minutes later, and a podcast from Lagarde at 10:15 am ET (that's new twist).

For the US, Powell put a strong emphasis on incoming data and that starts with a full slate at the bottom of the hour including:

Durable goods orders

Advance Q2 GDP

Initial jobless claims

Advance goods trade balance

Wholesale/retail inventories

Then at 10 am ET, we get pending home sales.

The final Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q2 forecast is for 2.4% GDP growth and that compares with a 1.8% consensus.