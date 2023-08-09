GBP (7:01pm)
- RICS House Price Balance: Expected -50%, Actual -46%
JPY (7:50pm)
- PPI y/y: Expected 3.5%, Actual 4.1%
AUD (9:00pm)
- MI Inflation Expectations: Actual 5.2%
EUR (4:00am)
- ECB Economic Bulletin:
CNY (10th-15th)
- New Loans: Expected 790B, Last 3050B
- M2 Money Supply y/y: Expected 11.0%, Last 11.3%. Outstanding loan growth: Expected 11.3% vs 11.3% Last
USD (8:30am)
- CPI m/m: Expected 0.2%, Last 0.2%
- CPI y/y: Expected 3.3%, Last 3.0%
- Core CPI m/m: Expected 0.2%, Last 0.2%
- Core CPI YoY: Expected 4.8%, Last 4.8%
USD (8:30am)
- Unemployment Claims: Expected 230K, Actual 227K
USD (10:30am)
- Natural Gas Storage: Expected 24B, Actual 14B
USD (1:00pm)
- 30-y Bond Auction
USD (2:00pm)
- Federal Budget Balance: Expected -107.5B, Actual -227.8B
USD (4:15pm)
- FOMC Member Harker Speaks: Event notification, details not provided. Harker was more dovish yesterday.