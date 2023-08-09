GBP (7:01pm)

  • RICS House Price Balance: Expected -50%, Actual -46%

JPY (7:50pm)

  • PPI y/y: Expected 3.5%, Actual 4.1%

AUD (9:00pm)

  • MI Inflation Expectations: Actual 5.2%

EUR (4:00am)

  • ECB Economic Bulletin:

CNY (10th-15th)

  • New Loans: Expected 790B, Last 3050B
  • M2 Money Supply y/y: Expected 11.0%, Last 11.3%. Outstanding loan growth: Expected 11.3% vs 11.3% Last

USD (8:30am)

  • CPI m/m: Expected 0.2%, Last 0.2%
  • CPI y/y: Expected 3.3%, Last 3.0%
  • Core CPI m/m: Expected 0.2%, Last 0.2%
  • Core CPI YoY: Expected 4.8%, Last 4.8%

USD (8:30am)

  • Unemployment Claims: Expected 230K, Actual 227K

USD (10:30am)

  • Natural Gas Storage: Expected 24B, Actual 14B

USD (1:00pm)

  • 30-y Bond Auction

USD (2:00pm)

  • Federal Budget Balance: Expected -107.5B, Actual -227.8B

USD (4:15pm)

  • FOMC Member Harker Speaks: Event notification, details not provided. Harker was more dovish yesterday.