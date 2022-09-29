There's a new YouGov/Times poll that shows a major decline in support for the Conservatives and Liz Truss. It puts Labour a remarkable 33 points ahead.



Lab: 54 (+9)

Con: 21 (-7)

Lib: 7 (-2)

Green: 6 (-1)

Ref: 4 (+1)

The good news for Conservatives is that they don't have to call an election until January 2025. At the same time, Truss' first impression for the average person is a tax cut for the rich that crippled the pound and UK bond market, leading to a BOE bailout. That will be a tough one to shake.