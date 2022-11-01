The major European indices are closing the day with gains across the board. The closing levels are off their highs for the day but still held onto gains while the US stocks moved lower. The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, +0.64%

France's CAC, +0.98%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.29%

Spain's Ibex +0.53%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.36%

Looking at other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

Gold is up $11.71 or 0.72% at $1644.56

Silver is up $0.52 or 2.74% at $19.63

crude oil is trading up around $2 at $88.33

bitcoin is trading at $20,452

in the US equity market, the major indices are lower:

Dow industrial average is down -99 points or -0.30% at 32633.

S&P index is down -15 points or -0.39% at 3857

NASDAQ index is down -83 points or -0.76% at 10904.50

Russell 2000 is bucking that trend with a gain of 8.17 points or 0.44% at 1855.03

in the US debt market, yields are mixed with the shorter end now higher and the long end still down:

2 year 4.530%, +2.9 basis points

5 year 4.252%, +0.4 basis points

10 year 4.046%, -3.1 basis points

30 year 4.113%, -9.3 basis points