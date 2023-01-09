The major US stock indices are closing mixed with declines in the Dow and S&P and a gain in the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000.

All major indices are closing near the lows for the day:

  • Dow fell -112.98 points or -0.34% at 33517.66
  • S&P fell -2.97 points or -0.08% at 3892.10
  • Nasdaq rose 66.37 points or +0.63% at 10635.66
  • Russell 2000 rose 3.111 points ro 0.17% at 1795.91

Looking at the highs for the day.

Easy come. Easy go

Looking at the S&P sectors, there were 6 sectors which fell and 5 which closed higher:

The biggest decliners were led by:

  • Healthcare, -1.66%
  • Consumer staples, -1.03%
  • Energy -0.47%
  • Financials, -0.44%

The biggest gainers were led by:

  • Information, +1.09%
  • Utilities, +0.64%
  • Materials, +0.60%
  • Consumer discretionary, +0.57%