The major US stock indices are trading marginally higher to start the final trading day of the week.

The Michigan consumer sentiment Index for May (preliminary) will be released at 10 AM with the expectations of 63.0 versus 63.5. The current conditions are expected at 67.0 versus 68.2. The expectation is expected of 59.8 versus 60.5. One-year inflation expectations came in at 4.6% last month while the 5-year inflation was at 3.0%.

This week the Dow industrial average has been down for 4 consecutive trading days down around 1% coming into the trading day.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 60 points or 0.18% at 33370
  • S&P index up 11.0 points or 0.27% at 4141.37
  • NASDAQ index up 28.16 points or 0.23% at 12356

in the US debt market, yields are marginally higher:

  • 2 year yield 3.918% +1.2 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.368% +1.2 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.397% unchanged
  • 30 year 3.742% unchanged

The regional bank ETF KRE is trading up $0.23 or 0.66%. PacWest Bancorp is up marginally by $0.17 or 0.75%.

The major big cap names are all trading little changed:

  • Alphabet is up unchanged at $116.58
  • Apple is down $0.44 at $173.42
  • Microsoft is down $0.49 at $309.65
  • Nvidia is up $0.53 at $286.31
  • Meta is down $0.48 to $235.43
  • Amazon is down $0.15 $111.97