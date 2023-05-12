The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading marginally higher to start the final trading day of the week.

The Michigan consumer sentiment Index for May (preliminary) will be released at 10 AM with the expectations of 63.0 versus 63.5. The current conditions are expected at 67.0 versus 68.2. The expectation is expected of 59.8 versus 60.5. One-year inflation expectations came in at 4.6% last month while the 5-year inflation was at 3.0%.

This week the Dow industrial average has been down for 4 consecutive trading days down around 1% coming into the trading day.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 60 points or 0.18% at 33370

S&P index up 11.0 points or 0.27% at 4141.37

NASDAQ index up 28.16 points or 0.23% at 12356

in the US debt market, yields are marginally higher:

2 year yield 3.918% +1.2 basis points

5 year yield 3.368% +1.2 basis points

10 year yield 3.397% unchanged

30 year 3.742% unchanged

The regional bank ETF KRE is trading up $0.23 or 0.66%. PacWest Bancorp is up marginally by $0.17 or 0.75%.

The major big cap names are all trading little changed: