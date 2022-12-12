Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was awaiting trial in 2018 in Japan when he was smuggled out of the country to his home in Lebanon in a musical instrument case. It was a story that captivated the world.

He remains a fugitive but his country doesn't extradite citizens.

Instead, two of the men who helped him were charged and later imprisoned. The Americans quickly fled Japan and believed the US wouldn't extradite them to Japan but they were sent back and sentenced to two year terms.

Now that they're out, Michal Taylor, 62, and his son Peter want more than the $1.3m paid to them, saying that legal fees have left them broke. Taylor also revealed there was a back-up plan to smuggle Ghosn to the Philippines in a cargo ship.

Bloomberg has the story.