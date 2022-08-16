There's something about the meme stock game that a segment of market participants love. It's the combination of notoriety, options trading, an infatuation with easy money and short squeezes.

Whatever it is, there's a bull market in it.

A month ago, it looked like the meme stock era was over and now it looks like it's a permanent part of the stock market landscape.

But what can you say about it? For sure there's opportunity here but it's almost pure gambling.

At the end of the day, you want to invest in companies that are improving in some way and not just companies that are heavily shorted.

In any case, this one is still up 16% today that's a great day for just about any stock... except one that was up 80% a few hours ago.