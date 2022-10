The picture is significantly darkening in equities, led by tech stocks.

It's a bear market now and selling is starting to get ugly as recent support gives way.

The mood had improved earlier but bonds have started to selloff and it's morphed into a rapid case of 'sell everything'.

You begin to wonder if we're entering a capitulation phase where the Nasdaq falls to the 2020 pre-pandemic highs of 9500, if not lower.