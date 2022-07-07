Euro Market Open: Choppy Wall St. trade capped APAC upside, DXY lost 107.00; ECB mins. ahead
- APAC stocks traded mostly positive but with gains capped following the choppy performance on Wall St.
- FOMC Minutes stated that participants recognised the possibility that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate if elevated inflation pressures were to persist.
- European equity futures are indicative of a higher open with Eurostoxx 50 +1.3% after the cash market closed up by 1.7% yesterday.
- DXY eased back beneath 107, EUR/USD is back above 1.02, GBP/USD remains stuck below 1.20.
- Looking ahead, highlights include German Industrial Output, US International Trade, ECB Minutes, Speeches from Fed's Waller & Bullard, ECB's Lane & Enria, BoE's Pill, Supply from Spain, France & US Refunding.