The always awesome Newsquawk Euro Market Open note

Key Points:

- APAC stocks traded higher after the positive lead from Wall St, although gains were capped ahead of the FOMC and after disappointing Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.

- European equity futures are indicative of a slightly higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 +0.1% after the cash market closed up 0.1% yesterday.

- DXY is flat and just above the 102 mark with major FX pairs relatively contained.

- The Times reports that the UK and EU reached a customs agreement which could pave the way for an end to post-Brexit wrangling over Northern Ireland.

- Looking ahead, highlights include EZ, UK & US Final Manufacturing PMIs, EZ HICP Flash, US ADP, ISM Manufacturing, JOLTS, Construction Spending, FOMC Policy Announcement & Press Conference, OPEC+ JMMC, Supply from UK, Germany & US (Quarterly Refunding Announcement), Earnings from Novo Nordisk, GSK, Vodafone, Novartis, Meta, T-Mobile, Thermo Fisher, & Altria.