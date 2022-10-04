Newsquawk's US Market Open: Broadly constructive risk tone after a RBA tightening slowdown & ahead of Fed speak

European bourses have commenced the session on the front foot as broader sentiment remains constructive largely in a continuation of yesterday's recovery.

Stateside performance is very in-fitting, ES +1.5%, ahead of Fed speak and after a constructive update from Foxconn.

USD continues to pullback to the broad benefit of peers, DXY sub-111.00 at worst while Cable reclaims 1.14

Core debt is bid across the board, though has since dipped from best levels, with Gilts back above 100.00 but still multiple points shy of pre-Kwarteng levels.

Crude benchmarks are modestly bid this morning, taking the lead from broader sentiment and associated FX action awaiting OPEC+

Looking ahead, highlights include US Factory Orders Speeches from Fed's Williams, Logan, Daly, Mester & Jefferson, ECB's Lagarde, UK Chancellor Kwarteng.